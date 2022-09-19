Farmer failed to strike out a batter in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save during Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Farmer hasn't had many high-leverage looks out of Cincinnati's bullpen this season, and Sunday's save was just his second of the season and his first since July 31. Although he's worked mainly as a middle reliever, he's been a strong contributor for the Reds over the last month and a half, posting a 0.44 ERA in 20.2 innings over his last 20 appearances. Alexis Diaz has been the favorite for save chances in Cincinnati, but it's possible that Farmer earns a few more high-leverage opportunities down the stretch as long as he continues to limit run production.