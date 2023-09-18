Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Mets.

Encarnacion-Strand homered for a second time in as many days; however, Sunday's blast didn't carry the same impact as his game-winning hit the previous day. He's given the Reds a lift during the chase for the playoffs, registering a .341/.370/.591 slash line with three home runs and seven RBI over 13 games in September.