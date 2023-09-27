Encarnacion-Strand went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 11-7 win over Cleveland.

Encarnacion-Strand smacked a two-run home run as part of the Reds' three-run third inning, which helped the team survive an early onslaught by the Guardians. The rookie is making a case as the team's best hitter down the stretch. The home run was Encarnacion-Strand's sixth in the last eight games, during which he's slashing .367/.406/.967 with 12 RBI. For the season, he has 12 homers over 59 games.