Encarnacion-Strand is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest in Detroit.
Encarnacion-Strand started Wednesday's game and reached base twice, but this now marks the third time he's been out of the lineup in the Reds' last four contests. With Joey Votto back from the injured list and Jake Fraley limited to designated hitter duty, the playing time squeeze for Encarnacion-Strand could continue.
