Encarnacion-Strand is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

Encarnacion-Strand will be on the bench for the fourth time in five games, with two absences coming against right-handed pitchers and two coming versus left-handed pitchers. With the power-hitting rookie no longer looking to be assured of even a short-side platoon role at this point, he's tough to justify holding outside of NL-only or dynasty/keeper leagues. Encarnacion-Strand's downturn in playing time comes even as he's gotten off to a solid start to September with a .297/.333/.432 slash line through 11 games.