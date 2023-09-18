The Reds plan to recall Phillips from Triple-A Louisville to start Monday's game against the Twins, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Though Phillips was sent back to Louisville on Thursday, he'll be eligible to return to the Reds without spending the minimum 15 days in the minors because he had initially joined Cincinnati earlier this month as a replacement for a player placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. The Reds have four other healthy starting pitchers and three more off days over the final two weeks of the season, so Phillips may just be making a spot start Monday if manager David Bell chooses to get by with a four-man rotation the rest of the way. Phillips has been one of the Reds' top pitchers in the upper levels of the minors this season but labored in his first two big-league starts, striking out 10 over 8.2 innings while allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits and six walks.