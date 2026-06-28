Reds' Dane Myers: Remains in center field

Myers started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Pirates.

Myers replaced Blake Dunn (elbow) during Friday's game when the latter was removed and remained in center field Saturday. An MRI on Dunn's elbow Saturday did not lend clarity to his condition, and he could head back to Cincinnati for further testing. Until Dunn is ready to return, Myers is expected to get most of the work in center field. He's slashing .252/.356/.374 with three home runs, 13 RBI, five steals and 18 runs over 135 plate appearances (62 games).