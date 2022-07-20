The Reds reinstated Moreta (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Ryan Hendrix, who was summoned from the minors as a replacement player when Moreta went on the IL last weekend, was returned to Triple-A Louisville to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster. Before he hit the shelf after apparently testing positive for the virus, Moreta had compiled a 7.09 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 26.2 innings out of the Cincinnati bullpen this season.