Ashcraft did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over seven innings in a 5-4 loss against the Marlins. He struck out seven.

Ashcraft surrendered a leadoff home run to Josh Bell in top of the fourth but was otherwise dominant, allowing only two other hits in the game, which came in the first inning. The right-hander threw 17 first-pitch strikes while it was his third start this season in which he allowed just three hits. Ashcraft has now given up two earned runs or fewer in eight consecutive starts and has allowed one run or fewer in five of those eight starts. With Thursday's performance he lowered his season ERA to 4.95 and has a 12:3 K:BB through two August starts.