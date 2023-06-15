Ashcraft is nearly fully healed from the left calf contusion which sent him to the injured list, MLB.com reports.
Ashcraft will test out the calf with some running soon and, assuming he gets through that with no issues, will be cleared to throw off a mound. The right-hander could throw three bullpen sessions before making a return sometime around when he's first eligible June 24.
