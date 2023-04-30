The Reds reinstated Ashcraft from the bereavement list Sunday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Ashcraft missed three days while away from the club. Cincinnati reopened a spot for Ashcraft on the 26-man roster by placing Fernando Cruz (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list. Ashcraft is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Padres in San Diego.
