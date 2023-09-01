Ashcraft was dealing with a sore toe during his start Friday against the Cubs, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Ashcraft gave up three runs during Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader and left the game after five innings to get an MRI. More information regarding the severity of his injury will be available once the results come back, but Ashcraft should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
More News
-
Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Yields two runs in no-decision•
-
Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Fans 10 in win•
-
Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Reds-Angels postponed•
-
Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Goes seven innings in loss•
-
Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Allows one run over seven frames•
-
Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Loses lead in eighth inning•