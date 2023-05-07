Ashcraft was removed during the second inning of Sunday's game against the White Sox after being struck in the leg by a comebacker, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was headed for an early exit regardless of the injury, as he ended up being charged with eight runs while he recorded just five outs. It was Ashcraft's worst start of the year by a wide margin, as he had given up just eight runs combined in his first six outings. The 25-year-old's status will likely be updated following Sunday's contest, but for now he should be considered day-to-day.