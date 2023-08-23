Ashcraft (7-8) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings against the Angels. He struck out 10.

Ashcraft struggled mightily with the long ball Tuesday, surrendering a trio of solo homers to Brandon Drury, Mike Moustakas and Logan O'Hoppe, respectively. However, he was dominant outside of the home runs, giving up no runs on two hits across seven innings of work. The outing was Ashcraft's first career start with double-digit strikeouts and marked his 10th straight appearance allowing three or fewer runs. Over that stretch, Ashcraft owns a 2.35 ERA and a 48:20 K:BB across 65 innings. He's lined up to finish out his two-start week with a road game against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.