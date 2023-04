Ashcraft (1-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over seven innings against the Pirates. He struck out six.

The right-hander consistently worked from ahead in the count during his season debut, throwing first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 26 batters he faced. A solo home run off the bat of Bryan Reynolds accounted for the lone tally against him. Ashcraft will have a tougher test for his next turn through rotation next weekend in Philadelphia.