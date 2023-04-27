Ashcraft was placed on the bereavement list Thursday.
Ashcraft pitched Wednesday versus the Rangers and will presumably be back in time for his next turn in the Reds' rotation. The 25-year-old boasts a 2.10 ERA with 24 strikeouts through 30 innings (five starts) this season.
