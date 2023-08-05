Ashcraft did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over eight innings in a 6-3 loss against Washington. He struck out five.

Ashcraft allowed just one run through seven and was a pitch away from escaping the eighth inning with a 3-1 lead, but Joey Meneses smashed a two-run homer to tie the game on Ashcraft's 100th pitch of the night. With that, Ashcraft's night ended on a bit of a sour note, but it was still another positive outing overall for the right-hander. Ashcraft has now turned in six quality starts in his last seven turns, bringing his ERA down to 5.18 for the season.