Ashcraft was removed from Sunday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers with an apparent leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 25-year-old started off with two scoreless frames but faltered during the third inning before spiking a pitch in the dirt and grabbing at his leg. The specifics of the situation remain unclear, but any absence at this point would likely affect Ashcraft's availability for the Opening Day rotation, for which he's already been named the No. 3 starter.