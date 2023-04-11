Ashcraft allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over six innings during Monday's loss to Atlanta. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

The 25-year-old righty rolled through five shutout frames before Sean Murphy broke the scoreless tie with a sixth-inning double. Ashcraft was then charged with a second run in the seventh and was in line for a loss before the Reds forced extra innings in the ninth. He's sporting a 2.08 ERA with a 13:4 K:BB through two starts to begin the season. Ashcraft is projected to face the Phillies at home this weekend.