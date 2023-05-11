Ashcraft (leg) is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Marlins in Miami, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Ashcraft's most recent start Sunday against the White Sox came to an end in the second inning when he was struck in the leg by a comebacker, but he didn't suffer any sort of injury that will cause him to miss a turn through the rotation. The second-year righty had maintained a tidy 2.00 ERA and 1.17 WHIP through his first six starts of the season before he recorded just five outs against the White Sox while allowing eight earned runs on six hits and two walks.