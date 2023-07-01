Ashcraft was not involved in the decision Friday, when he allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.2 innings in a 7-5 extra-innings win over San Diego.

Ashcraft picked up an impotent offense and kept the team in the game until Cincinnati's bats got going over the final innings. It was a promising outing for the right-hander, who was knocked around in his last start and had an ugly 12.82 ERA in the previous eight outings. Ashcraft looked like the confident hurler seen earlier in the season, when he posted 2.00 ERA and averaged six innings over his first six starts.