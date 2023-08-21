Ashcraft and the Reds won't play the Angels on Monday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Anaheim, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Hurricane Hilary bringing heavy rainfall to Southern California, the Reds and Angels will wait until Tuesday to begin their three-game series. Monday's postponement will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Expect the Reds to move Ashcraft back one day in the pitching schedule to take the hill Tuesday.