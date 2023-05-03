Ashcraft allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday.
In his first start after a stint on the bereavement list, Ashcraft turned in a positive outing. It was his fifth quality start through six appearances this season. The 25-year-old was also able to limit an opponent to one walk for just the second time this year. He's pitched to a 2.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB through 36 innings. Ashcraft still needs to display stronger control, but he's been effective so far. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Mets next week.
