Ashcraft did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings during a 7-4 win over the Marlins. He struck out three.

Ashcraft tossed three scoreless innings to start the game but allowed at least one run in each of his final three frames and was pulled in the sixth after allowing back-to-back two-out hits, including a solo home run to Peyton Burdick. It was a solid bounce-back outing for Ashcraft, who gave up eight runs in his previous start and was forced to leave the game in the second inning after being struck in the leg by a comebacker. Despite the terrible performance versus the White Sox, Ashcraft still boasts modest numbers (3.95 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 33:20 K:BB) across his first eight starts (43.1 innings).