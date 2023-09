Ashcraft (toe) will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Ashcraft will have surgery to repair a stress reaction in his right big toe. During the Reds' second-half slide, Ashcraft, who had a 2.81 ERA over 10 starts since the All-Star break, was the team's most dependable starter. The right-hander posted a 4.76 ERA over 26 starts and 145.2 innings.