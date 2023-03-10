Ramos, who played in the KBO last season, could win a roster spot on the Reds' Opening Day roster, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Nick Senzel's slow progress in returning from the injury that ended his 2022 season essentially opens up a spot on the roster, most likely in the outfield if Wil Myers moves over to first base. He's been swinging a hot bat this spring, and the Reds have had a tendency to let spring training performance fill the back end of their roster, with varying results.