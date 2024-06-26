Greene (5-3) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering six runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings as the Reds fell 9-5 to the Pirates. He struck out five.

Aggressive baserunning helped Pittsburgh score three times in the first inning before adding three more in the third, and Cincy was never able to climb out of the hole. The loss was Greene's first since April 22 -- over the 10 starts in between, he'd posted a sharp 2.80 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 62:26 K:BB through 61 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander will look to regain that form in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in St. Louis.