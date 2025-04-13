Greene (2-1) earned the win against the Pirates on Sunday. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out eight across seven scoreless innings.

Greene got off to a bit of a rocky start after allowing a double and a walk in the first inning, but he was able to escape the frame without allowing a run. He yielded one more hit in the second inning, but he proceeded to retire the next 17 batters faced and extended his scoreless streak to 18.2 innings in the process. Greene generated 18 first-pitch strikes and 16 whiffs across 98 pitches (71 strikes), and the 25-year-old right-hander has started the season with a 0.98 ERA and 0.58 WHIP across 27.2 innings, with his 31 strikeouts ranking second in the National League behind MacKenzie Gore (32). Greene is tentatively slated to face the Orioles on the road next weekend, when he'll look to earn his third straight win.