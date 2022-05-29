Reds manager David Bell said Fraley (knee) was scratched from the lineup for his scheduled rehab game at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday due to a toe issue, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fraley has been on the shelf since May 1 with right knee inflammation, but the 27-year-old outfielder now looks like he has a new concern that could push back his return date from the 10-day injured list. Through the first four games of his rehab assignment, Fraley went 2-for-11 with a home run, a stolen base and three walks, but it's unclear when he might be cleared to rejoin the Triple-A lineup. Even once he's activated from the IL, Fraley won't be guaranteed an everyday role in the Cincinnati outfield.