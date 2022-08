Fraley went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Cubs.

Fraley doubled and scored during the Reds' four-run second frame. The 27-year-old caught fire this weekend, going 5-for-9 with three runs scored and two doubles over the last two games. He improved his season slash line to .247/.330/.416 with seven extra-base hits through 27 games.