Fraley left Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates after getting hit in the head by a pitch, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

It was a scary moment, but Fraley was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power after being hit on the helmet by a Manny Banuelos fastball. Stuart Fairchild replaced him. Fraley went 0-for-2 with a walk before exiting.