Manager David Bell said Sunday that Fraley (leg) should be fine after exiting Sunday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fraley was removed from Sunday's matchup in the fourth inning after fouling a pitch off his leg, but the ball missed his knee. It's possible the Reds exercise caution since Opening Day a week and a half away, but it seems unlikely that Fraley's regular-season availability is in jeopardy.