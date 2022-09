Fraley is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

The lefty-hitting Fraley is on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Roansy Contreras) for the third straight game and appears to have moved into a full-time bench role. Stuart Fairchild looks to have taken over as the Reds' new primary center fielder at the expense of Fraley, who has posted a .564 OPS and 30.6 percent strikeout rate over his past nine games.