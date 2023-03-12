Fraley homered against Rangers lefty Cole Ragans in Saturday's spring training game, and he's hitting .375/.464/.667 in 28 Cactus League plate appearances. Fraley also drew compliments from manager David Bell regarding his baserunning and defense, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fraley has been batting third in the order in his most recent spring training starts against right-handed pitchers, perhaps indicating his likely regular season spot. The homer against a lefty on Saturday is noteworthy - he hit just .143/.226/.250 against them last season and rarely saw action when a southpaw was on the mound.