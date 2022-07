Fraley went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, an RBI single and an additional run scored in an 8-2 win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Fraley made a big impact in his first game back from the 60-day injured list with a knee injury. The 27-year-old left-handed bat belted a two-run home run en route to a three-hit and three-RBI performance. With fellow outfielder Tyler Naquin being recently traded to the Mets, there should be plenty of playing time for Fraley down the stretch.