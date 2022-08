Fraley went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Phillies.

Fraley has left the yard in both of the first two games of the series and is now slashing .405/.458/.738 with four home runs, nine RBI, nine runs and 5:4 BB:K in 14 games since coming off the 60-day injured list July 29. The 27-year-old will start in left field and bat second in Wednesday's series finale, and he looks like he'll be a mainstay in the Cincinnati lineup over the final six weeks of the season.