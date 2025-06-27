The Reds placed Fraley on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a shoulder injury, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Fraley was unavailable the past few days due to the injury and will now be sidelined for at least another week. The outfielder's roster spot will be filled by Austin Hays (foot), who was reinstated from the injured list and is batting cleanup as the designated hitter Friday against the Padres.