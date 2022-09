Fraley is not experiencing any concussion symptoms as a result of the pitch that struck him on the head in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Pirates, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fraley is feeling some soreness and will not be in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's twin bill, but he appears to have avoided any sort of serious issue. It's unclear when he will be ready to return to action, but he should have a chance to do so Wednesday.