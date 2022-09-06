site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jake Fraley: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Fraley is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Cubs.
He heads to the bench with lefty Wade Miley on the hill for Chicago. Stuart Fairchild is starting in left field and batting seventh.
