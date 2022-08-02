Fraley is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

After being activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Fraley made consecutive starts to close out the weekend series with the Orioles and went 4-for-7 with a home run, three RBI and an additional RBI in those contests. The lefty-hitting Fraley could be in line for a large-side platoon role in the corner outfield for the rest of the season, but he'll be on the bench for the second day in a row while the Marlins bring another lefty (Braxton Garrett) to the hill. Albert Almora and Aristides Aquino will flank Nick Senzel in center field.