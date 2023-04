Fraley is not in the lineup for Saturday's game at Philadelphia.

Fraley is 5-for-16 with a home run, three walks and four RBI through five games this season, but he'll take a seat Saturday with lefty Bailey Falter on the mound for the Phillies. Tyler Stephenson will rest his legs as the designated hitter while TJ Friedl, Jose Barrero and Stuart Fairchild start from left to right in the outfield.