Fraley went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBI, four runs scored and three walks in Sunday's 9-5 win over Pittsburgh.

Fraley set the tone early with his leadoff shot to begin the contest. He later added a two-run single and ended up reaching base in each of his five plate appearances. The red-hot outfielder has gone 20-for-56 (.357) with six homers and 16 runs scored over his last 18 games. During that span, Fraley's season OPS has jumped from .441 to .853 through 33 contests.