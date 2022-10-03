Fraley will start in left field and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Cubs.

Though Aristides Aquino is in the lineup as the Reds' right fielder, Fraley appears to have unseated him as Cincinnati's preferred option at the position heading into the final week of the season. Stuart Fairchild will head to the bench Monday to clear a spot for Aquino, who had sat out against each of the last three right-handed pitchers that the Reds faced. Fraley, meanwhile, started in four of the past five games while going 6-for-15 with a pair of solo home runs, two walks and a stolen base.