Manager David Bell said Friday that Fraley (knee/toe) will be in a walking boot for the next few weeks due to a bone bruise, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fraley has been sidelined since the start of May due to right knee inflammation, and he recently suffered a setback due to a toe issue. He's been diagnosed with a bone bruise and will be limited for several weeks due to his walking boot. A better idea for Fraley's return timetable will likely come into focus once he's cleared to resume baseball activities.