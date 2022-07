Fraley (knee/toe) has been cleared to resume taking swings and performing light mobility work in the outfield, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fraley should gradually increase his baseball activities over the next week before the Reds map out a rehab assignment for the 27-year-old outfielder, who hasn't played since May 27 after suffering a bone bruise to his toe. He had already been on the shelf while recovering from right knee inflammation.