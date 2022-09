Fraley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-2 victory over Milwaukee.

Fraley scored on a heads up play in the first inning when Nick Senzel grounded into a double play. Fraley also scored the final run of the game on a ninth-inning solo shot, his 10th of the season and his third this month. Fraley has been on fire this month, slashing .333/.462/.810. He is currently on a three-game hit streak, which has taken his season batting average from .241 to .257.