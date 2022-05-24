The Reds transferred Fraley's (knee) rehab assignment from High-A Dayton to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.
Fraley heads to Louisville after he started and went 0-for-1 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in his lone game with Dayton on Sunday, which marked his first competitive action since April 30. The 26-year-old could stay on his rehab assignment through the weekend before being activated from the 10-day IL. Whenever he makes his way back on the 26-man active roster, Fraley may have to settle for a fourth-outfield role behind everyday starters Tommy Pham, Tyler Naquin and Nick Senzel.