Fraley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Though he's produced a monstrous .977 OPS since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list in late July, the lefty-hitting Fraley will still be withheld from the lineup in select matchups against left-handed pitchers. With southpaw Patrick Corbin on the bump for Washington, the righty-hitting Stuart Fairchild will step in for Fraley in left field.