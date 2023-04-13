site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jake Fraley: Sitting versus lefty
Fraley isn't in the Reds' lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.
Fraley and his .476 OPS against left-handed pitching will take a seat Thursday, as Bailey Falter gets the start for Philadelphia. Stuart Fairchild will take over in left field and bat third.
