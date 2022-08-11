site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jake Fraley: Sitting versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Fraley will be on the bench Thursday versus the Cubs.
Fraley will get a breather in Thursday's Field of Dreams Game as the Reds take on the Cubs and left-hander Drew Smyly. Albert Almora will replace him in left field and bat sixth against Chicago.
